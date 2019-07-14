Today in New Delhi, India
Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada superintendent of police ( SP) Abhishek Pallav said that the encounter is still underway near Guniyapal village.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Police said that a senior Maoist leader of Malangir area committee of CPI (Maoist) is trapped in the ongoing encounter.(Representative Image)

Two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district of Bastar region on Sunday morning, police said.

Dantewada superintendent of police ( SP) Abhishek Pallav said that the encounter is still underway near Guniyapal village.

“ Both the deceased Maoists have award of Rs 5 lakh on their heads and a woman Maoist was also arrested. More details are yet to come as exchange of fire is going on for last two hours,” said Pallav, adding that the encounter was carried out by district reserve guard ( DRG) team of Dantewada police.

Police said that a senior Maoist leader of Malangir area committee of CPI (Maoist) is trapped in the ongoing encounter.

On Thursday, Dantewada police killed a Malangir area committee member and deputy commander of Platoon 26, Hurra Kunjam, near hills of Misee Dabba in Chhattisgarh.

Kunjam was one of the accused in BJP leader Bhima Mandavi’s killing and had more than 30 cases registered against him.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 12:10 IST

