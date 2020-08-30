e-paper
Home / India News / Two members of Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested for hoisting Khalistan flag on DC office in Punjab

Two members of Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested for hoisting Khalistan flag on DC office in Punjab

Police identified the two arrested “hard core members” of the KZF as Inderjeet Singh Gill and Jaspal Singh, who belong to Moga district.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation.
Two suspected members of the banned terror outfit, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), have been arrested from GT Karnal Road in north Delhi on charges of hoisting a Khalistan flag at a Punjab government office in Moga district on the eve of the Independence Day on August 14, the Delhi Police’s special cell said on Sunday.

Police identified the two arrested “hard core members” of the KZF as Inderjeet Singh Gill and Jaspal Singh, who belong to Moga district.

“On the eve of the Independence Day, the two men had hoisted a Khalistan flag on the roof of the office of district collector of Moga,” said Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (special cell), Delhi Police.

They had also joined the Sikhs for Justice (SJF), a secessionist group based in the United States of America (USA) that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan.

“We had received a tip-off on Saturday evening that the two KZF members would visit Delhi and we could catch them from GT Karnal Road in north Delhi. We laid a trap and nabbed them,” said the DCP Yadav.

No weapons were found on them.

Delhi Police has alerted its counterparts in Punjab to take custody of the two KZF members.

