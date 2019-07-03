Two more youths join militant ranks in North Kashmir

Two more youths have joined militant ranks in North Kashmir’s Baramulla five months after the district was declared “militancy free’’ following the killing of three last surviving militants in January.

On Tuesday, pictures of the two, Arif Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat, carrying rifles and a pistol went viral on social media. The first has joined the home-grown Hizbul Mujahideen while the second Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Earlier on Sunday, unidentified gunmen shot dead one Sameer Ahmad Ahangar, 25, in Baramulla. Ahangar is the second civilian to be killed in the town since March 30 when 35-year-old chemist Arjamand Majeed Bhat was killed. Over 50 youths have joined militant ranks this year across the Valley mostly in South Kashmir.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 23:40 IST