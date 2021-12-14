Two new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, India’s tally at 40

Mumbai: Two new Omicron cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state’s tally for the new variant of coronavirus to 20, the health department said, adding both patients were asymptomatic.

The two cases were reported from Pune and Latur districts; both were fully vaccinated and had recently travelled to Dubai, the state health department said. The infected person from Pune has been identified as a 39-year-old woman, while the one who tested positive for Omicron in Latur is a 33-year-old man. Both the patients are asymptomatic and have been moved to isolation facilities in their respective districts, the health department said, adding they had returned from Dubai in the first week of December.

The district administrations tested three close contacts each of the two infected persons and all have tested negative for Covid-19.

So far, nine of the 20 Omicron variant cases have been discharged after testing negative for Covid-19.

The state’s tally for Omicron, with the two new cases, jumped to 20, of which 10 cases were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation area, followed by five in Mumbai, Pune (2), Kalyan-Dombivli (1), Nagpur (1) and Latur (1), the health department said.

Between December 1 and Monday morning, 85,078 passengers, including 12,996 from ‘at risk’ countries, have arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The administration has so far detected 32 Covid-19 cases, including 24 from ‘at risk’ countries.

Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 107 samples have been sent for genome sequencing so far and results of 20 are awaited, the health department said.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, added 569 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 6,644,452. The state also added five deaths, taking the toll to 141,264, the health department said on Monday, adding the active case count in the state stood at 6,507.

Mumbai reported 160 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 765,442 and toll to 16,359. The active cases in Mumbai stood at 1,751, the health department said.

Ahmednagar added 49 cases, while Pune district added 132 cases. Nashik district (excluding Malegaon) added 27 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 82,706 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.68%. The state’s overall positivity rate so far was 9.92%.

Districts including Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Wardha, Washim, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Parbhani, Hingoli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Dhule districts did not see any fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday.