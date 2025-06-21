New Delhi, Two military veterans and former students of a Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh with a penchant for sailing are currently on a sea voyage from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam, and celebrated Yoga Day mid-sea on Saturday. Two old boys from Sainik School in Andhra perform yoga during NZ-Vizag sea voyage

For Delhi-based strategic expert Commodore C Uday Bhaskar , this feat made his heart flush with delight.

Bhaskar, also an alumnus of Sainik School Korukonda, said he was in its first batch when the institution began its journey in January 1962.

"And, for us Saikorians , it is a matter of great pride as Andhra is in focus today on International Day of Yoga with Visakhapatnam being the centerpiece, and two of the old boys, both in their 60s, performed yoga onboard their boat 'Tystie', on their nautical voyage," he told PTI.

As the world celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga, Bhaskar also shared a note written by Vice Admiral M S Pawar , a former Deputy Chief of Naval Staff , on the duo's voyage.

"The day was heralded by two 63-year-old alumni of the National Defence Academy, who are also classmates from Sainik School Korukonda Col Kolsani Srinivas and Capt CDNV Prasad, from the Navy, onboard their 34-ft-long boat named 'Tystie' sailing near the International Date Line in the Pacific," the former DCNS wrote.

The 26-year-old boat is on a passage from New Zealand to India via Fiji and the next port of call is Noro in Solomon Islands, Vice Admiral Pawar wrote.

Bhaskar said Vice Admiral Pawar is also a Saikorian and that makes this day very special for students and alumni of the Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh that itself has a rich legacy.

"The school started in the old palace that was built over a century ago by a maharaja of the Gajapathi royal family . The school's Houses carry the names of the different historic dynasties, such as Gupta House, Maurya House, Pallava House, Kakatiya House, Ganapathi House, Chalukya House and Moghul House," he said.

"When I was there, we had just few houses, and I was in Gajapathi House," he proudly recalled.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.