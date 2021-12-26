Two people test positive for Omicron in Thane. They arrived from Nigeria

A 42-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who arrived from Nigeria on December 11, tested positive for Omicron in the Thane Municipal Corporation area on Sunday. The family is in institutional quarantine and their health is stable. TMC officials with the help of the Regional Transport office are tracing the taxi driver who dropped the family from the airport to Thane.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, the family of three returned to their residence at Thane’s Ram Maruti Road on December 11 from Nigeria. They were quarantined when mother and son had mild symptoms; however the father’s health was normal.

“On December 18 they tested Covid-19 positive. We immediately sent their samples for genome sequencing, while the husband did not have any symptoms and he tested negative. There are no other close contacts or high-risk contacts of the travellers or their family other than the taxi driver who had dropped them from the airport to Thane. With the help of RTO officials, we are trying to trace the concerned taxi driver,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The residence of the family has been sealed by the concerned authority as per Covid-19 protocol.

Recently on December 23, a 40-year-old resident of Thane’s Ghodbunder Road tested Omicron positive. He had returned from Ghana on December 14 and had mild symptoms. He is the first Omicron case from Thane city.