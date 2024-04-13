Two poachers arrested, weapons seized in Karnataka

Two poachers were arrested in Nagarhole area of Karnataka even as three others managed to escape from the spot, said forest department officials familiar with the development on Friday. The forest officials also recovered weapons and incriminating documents from the accused, said the officials. According to the wildlife sanctuary forest officials, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Kachuvinahalli reserve forest area under the jurisdiction of the Huasur wildlife division (HT)

According to an official, a group of “five poachers from the neighbouring Kodagu district were attempting to poach deer and wild boars in the Nagarhole National Park.

The officials identified the accused as 45-year-old M Kaverappa and 36-year-old VR Akarsha, both residents of Kodagu district. Confirming the development, Nagarhole tiger reserve field director Harsha Kumar Chikka Naragunda said upon their arrest, officials “seized a cache of incriminating materials, an Omni car, an SBBL single-barrel gun, a knife, a sword, and a mobile SIM card”.

The director said that three other suspects identified as Bopanna Raj, AbhiRam, and Ranju Kumar, all residents of Kodagu district, managed to flee the spot with a single-barrel gun and cartridges in their possession.

According to the officials, the incident took place when a team from the forest department was on a routine night patrol on Wednesday and “encountered suspicious activity near the Jade Banyan gate along the Hunasuru-Gonikoppa main road”. Sensing the presence of authorities, the poachers attempted to flee, prompting a chase by forest officials, who managed to arrest two people.

“The forest officials had received a tip-off from local residents that a group of poachers from Kodagu was waiting beside the road in a parked vehicle to enter the sanctuary,” director Naragunda said. “The officials rushed to the spot. Upon seeing officials, the accused tried to escape in a car. The officials chased them for more than 25 kilometres, managed to seize their cars, and arrested two of them. During the operation, three accused fled into the darkness, and we are searching for them,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wild Life Protection Act. The accused were presentedbefore the Hunsur judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer said.