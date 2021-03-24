Two sisters found dead in field day after they went missing in UP

A 20-year-old girl and her 17-year-old sister were found dead in Bilsanda area of Pilibhit district of western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The sisters went missing from their house on Monday evening. The body of the younger sister was found in a field while that of the elder sister was found hanging from a tree, police said.

“Both the girls have marks on their neck. It appears that they died of hanging or strangulation. We are waiting for the detailed post-mortem report. Three police teams have been formed to investigate the case,” said Jaiprakash, superintendent of police (SP), Pilibhit.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem investigations and an FIR of murder has been registered, said police.

The sisters worked at a brick kiln in the area and lived in shanties nearby. They left home around 7pm to relieve themselves but when they did not return after a few hours, their family members went out to search for them. “Around midnight, they found the body of the younger sister while that of the elder sister was found in the morning,” said the SP.

The body of the younger sister was found in the field some 200 metres from their home. The body of elder sister was found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field.

“The family members informed police about the incident in the morning. A team of local police inspected the area. A dog squad and team of local field unit also visited the area and collected evidence,” the SP said.

According to police, the family members have neither blamed anyone for the deaths nor alleged rape. Based on their complaint, police have lodged a case of murder (section 302 IPC) against unknown people. “Additional charges will be added in the case on the basis of findings of post-mortem investigation report,” said the SP.

A mobile phone was found near the body of the older girl and police are taking help of IT experts to recover data from it. Police teams also quizzed over a dozen people, including family members and relatives. “People involved in the murder of the sisters will be arrested soon,” said the SP.

A number of incidents of rape and murder have been reported from the state in the last few months, with the opposition questioning the Uttar Pradesh government over safety of women. Last year in September, people in different parts of the country took to the streets after a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised by upper caste men in Hathras district. She later died in a Delhi hospital.