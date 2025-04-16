Hyderabad, Two men from Telangana were killed and a third injured in an attack, allegedly by a Pakistani national shouting religious slogans in a Dubai bakery where they worked, the family members of two victims claimed on Tuesday. Two Telangana men killed, another injured in attack by Pakistani national in Dubai, say kin

Ashtapu Premsagar from Soan village in Nirmal district was killed with a sword on April 11, his uncle A Poshetty told PTI.

The alleged incident occurred at the bakery where the victims worked.

Premsagar had been employed by the bakery for the past five-six years. He last visited his family two years ago, Poshetty said.

Premsagar is survived by his wife and their two children. His family members have not been informed about the tragedy, Poshetty said and urged the government to help bring his mortal remains to India.

He requested the government to provide aid to Premsagar's family in view of their poor financial condition.

Meanwhile, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the name of the second deceased was Srinivas, who hailed from Nizamabad district.

A third man, Sagar, was injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, his wife Bhavani told reporters in Nizamabad district.

Expressing sadness over the killings, Reddy said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his help in bringing their mortal remains to India.

"Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal district and Srinivas from Nizamabad district. Spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji on the matter and he has assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains," Reddy said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs will also work to ensure the delivery of speedy justice in the matter, he said while thanking Jaishankar for his help.

Expressing grief, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he had spoken to MEA officials and that Union home ministry officials were in touch with them.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, who were brutally attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April," he said on X.

Through the Indian consulate, the Dubai police have been urged to "expedite the process", he said.

He thanked the external affairs ministry for its swift response in pursuing the matter with urgency.

"We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.