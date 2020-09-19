e-paper
Two terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Two terrorist associates were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora and Khrew area on Saturday, the police said.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police recovered incriminating material of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Al-Badr outfits from the two terrorists arrested.
The police recovered incriminating material of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Al-Badr outfits from the two terrorists arrested.(File photo for representation)
         

The police recovered incriminating material of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Al-Badr outfits from the two terrorists arrested.

Just days before Saturday’s arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the police on Thursday claimed to have averted major attack by busting a terrorist hideout.

The police also recovered huge stock of arms and ammunition including explosives from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village during Thursday’s bust.

A joint search operation by 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130 BN CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) was conducted of the nursery arear near forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village after the officials received a tip-off about possible presence of JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) terrorist in the area.

“During search of the forest area two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks. In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered,” the police had said.

