Two terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Two terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday, a day after a top LeT commander was killed in Srinagar, police said.

The police said the two terrorists were involved in several terror crimes. The TRF claimed responsibility for multiple killings of civilians in Jammu & Kashmir last year. The police did not say whether the two terrorists killed on Tuesday were involved in any of these killings.

Following a tip-off, a joint team of the police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation at Okay village in Kulgam district on Tuesday. The operation turned into a gun battle in which the two local terrorists associated with TRF were killed, the police said.

“The two terrorists, who were killed in the encounter, were linked to Lashkar/TRF and were involved in multiple terror crime related activities,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir.

The terrorists were identified as Amir Ahmad Wani of Alamgunj in Shopian, and Sameer Ahmad Khan of Tiken in Pulwama. “As per records, Amir Ahmad was a categorised terrorist and had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Sameer Ahmad joined the terror fold recently,” a police spokesperson said. Arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle and a pistol, were recovered from their possession.

On Monday, two terrorists, including LeT commander Saleem Parray from Hajin in Bandipore district, were shot dead in separate gunfights. The other terrorist killed was identified as Hafiz, alias Hamza.

The developments come after six terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts last week.

The Centre told Parliament in November last year that 40 civilians were killed and 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related incidents. Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai also said that 35 personnel of security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, were killed in such incidents till November 15.

He said the steps taken by the government to protect civilians included proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of “over ground workers”, action against members of banned organisations and coordination meetings among security agencies.

