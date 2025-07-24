Itanagar, Two youths formerly associated with the banned United Tani Army in Arunachal Pradesh surrendered before the authorities here on Thursday, officials said. Two UTA cadres surrender in Arunachal, rejoin mainstream

Presiding over the surrender ceremony, state Home Minister Mama Natung reiterated the government’s firm stance against anti-national and anti-social activities while emphasising its open-door policy for those willing to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

"We are fully committed to rooting out such unlawful activities. At the same time, we continue to welcome those who wish to renounce insurgency and walk the path of peace. There are provisions in place to help them rebuild their lives with dignity," he said.

Natung highlighted the state’s ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts, particularly the dedicated camp at Bishmaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley, which has been operational since January.

Currently, the facility houses 30 people who have chosen to return from insurgency. They are provided with vocational training, orientation programmes, and other forms of psychological and social support to enable their smooth reintegration, the minister said.

After completing the 36-month programme, each person is eligible for financial assistance of ₹4 lakh along with a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 during the rehabilitation period, he added.

The minister applauded the two young men for their courage and conviction in surrendering and called upon others still involved with underground groups, particularly those operating across the Myanmar border, to follow suit.

"Groups like the so-called United Tani Army are misleading our youth and taking them down a path that harms not only themselves but also the future of our state. I strongly urge all such individuals to return home and contribute to building a better Arunachal," he added.

DGP Anand Mohan also commended the surrender, calling it a positive step toward restoring long-term peace in the region.

He congratulated the two youths for rejecting the anti-national ideology and for choosing to rejoin society.

"In a democratic society, there is no room for violence. Every person has a voice and the right to be heard. Police will continue to work with full dedication to protect the people and support those who wish to return to the mainstream," he said.

