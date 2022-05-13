Two weeks on, no headway in acid attack case, accused stillabsconding

Two weeks after a 23-year-old woman was attacked with acid in Bengaluru, police are yet to make a headway in the case.

According to official in the know of the development, teams that were sent outside the state have returned to base without any headway. Police, who have made 7 special teams for nabbing the acid attacker, are currently struggling without any actionable intelligence, admitted senior officers monitoring the case.

Talking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the department has made the case a priority. “The efforts that are being put into this case have never been put to any other case this year. No case has ever received such efforts and attention ever. The investigations have shown that the accused had pre-planned the act and told his family to vacate the house and disappear,” he said.

Police have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance.

A senior officer, who is supervising the case, said the suspect, Nagesh, used to run a textile shop and days before the attack, he had sold his stock for a very cheap price. “He was trying to get rid of all the stock he had. He was clearly trying to raise some quick cash. Apart from that a day before he poured acid on the woman, he had withdrawn ₹1.5 lakh from the bank. We believe that he knew that withdrawing money using any ATM would give away his location, so had planned to carry cash with him,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The family of victim, who currently undergoing treatment at a private institute in the city, attended her sister’s wedding virtually on Sunday. According to health department officials, she continues to be intensive care unit after undergoing to skin transplant.