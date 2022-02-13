Two workers abducted by ultras in Arunachal Pradesh released after 10 days

GUWAHATI: Ten days after they were allegedly abducted by members of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, two workers involved in the construction of the Pumao-Langkhow road in Longding were released late on Saturday, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Three workers involved in the construction of the Pumao-Langkhow road were abducted at gunpoint from their campsite in Longding district on February 1. While one of them, Bangphua Wangpan, was released after a few hours, the two others, Hiren Koch from Assam and Ramashish Mahato from West Bengal, continued to be in captivity of the abductors.

“I was informed around 11:30 pm on Saturday that the two workers have been released close to the Indo-Myanmar border in Longding district. Both of them are safe, stable and healthy,” Bani Lego, deputy commissioner of Longding, told HT over phone.

“As per initial details available, both the workers were taken to Myanmar by the abductors. They have informed that they were treated well during the past few days,” he added.

Lego informed that both Koch and Mahato would be handed over to the families once the formalities by the police and security forces are over.

Various factions of NSCN are active in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, which share boundary with Myanmar. These areas are used by ultras to abduct persons or launch attacks on security forces and civilians.

