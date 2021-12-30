Two years of the Hemant Soren government: Hits and Misses

Ranchi: “I am focused on the development of the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Castes and minorities of the state. I am not thinking beyond that. The issue you are talking about is national. There is nothing for me to choose. I will remain with Jharkhand.” This was Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during an interaction with journalists on December 27, two days before the government led by him completed two years in power.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question on his choice of face for the opposition to the Narendra Modi led BJP government. But his choice of words emphasises what his focus has been for the two years in power, which has seen several policy decisions geared towards these communities, but have also come under criticism from some sections.

The decisions Soren has taken

In his two years in power after wresting power from the BJP, with a handsome majority for his pre-poll JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, there have been hits and misses in terms of electoral promises being fulfilled.

However, the 46-year-old, the son of the tallest tribal leader in the state and veteran of the separate Jharkhand movement Shibu Soren, has grown in stature in his second stint, wearing his tribal identity on his sleeve and establishing himself as a major pole in the state politics.

The alliance led by him stormed into power on the broad narrative of the rights of the tribals, who constitute 26% of the population, religious minorities and the poor, which have formed the basis for most decisions.

For instance, the government has passed a resolution in the state assembly for a separate Adivasi Sarna religious code in the upcoming Census, the Marang Gomke Overseas scholarship for students from the scheduled tribe category, the passing of a Bill to establish a tribal university in Jamshedpur, the passing of a law reserving 75 per cent of the jobs up to the salary of ₹30,000 in the private sector for locals and amending recruitment rules for grade three and four government jobs wherein only those who have completed class ten and twelve from the state can apply.

In the recently-concluded winter session, the Jharkhand assembly also passed a strong anti-lynching Act amidst protests from the opposition BJP that has also approached the Governor seeking his intervention. Some pro-poor schemes including the universal pension scheme and including additional beneficiaries under the public distribution system (PDS) have also been major highlights of this government.

Most recently, on the occasion of his government completing two years, Soren announced a first of its kind ₹25 per litre subsidy in fuel for two-wheelers, which he said would begin on January 26. Under the scheme, the subsidy will be available to those who own these vehicles up to 10 litres a month. “Prices of petrol and diesel are touching the sky today. This is affecting the poor and middle class families. Despite having a motorcycle at home, a poor person can't ride it because he has no money for petrol. He is not able to take his produce to the marketplace to sell,” a notice on Soren’s Twitter handle said.

“It is very difficult to criticise the decisions taken by this government till date. He has been very careful and diplomatic about his decisions till now, be it ones that are symbolic or those which have accrued benefits for targeted beneficiaries. Being in power he is consolidating his traditional vote bank and converting such areas into pocket boroughs,” said Alok Kumar Gupta, head of the department of politics and international relations, Central University of Jharkhand.

The criticism

The primary opposition, the BJP, however, is critical of the government’s performance. On December 26, the party issued a ‘report card’, wherein they accused the state government of having failed in most electoral promises including giving five lakh jobs in the government sector within a year of coming to power, an unemployment allowance to all graduates and postgraduates, 27% OBC reservation and the waiver of agricultural loans up to ₹2 lakh.

The BJP has also accused the government of resorting to ‘appeasement politics’ by bringing in a law against lynching.

“Instead of giving jobs, this government has taken them because they cancelled recruitment for several vacancies which had begun in the previous government. Law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss and despite the Centre’s assistance, the state is lagging far behind in covid-19 vaccination rates,” said Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash.

However, it is not only political opponents who have raised question marks. Members of the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a prominent civil society organisation, said on Tuesday that many promises made by the current regime remain unfulfilled. The group while lauding Soren for a ‘visible improvement in the communal atmosphere in the state’ and a ‘firm commitment towards the rights of migrant workers during and after the COVID lockdown’, underlined that the government has ‘remained silent on several core issues’ and there has ‘not been any significant relief and improvement in people’s daily lives’.

“Even after two years of the commendable announcement of the withdrawal of all Pathalgadi cases, that is yet to happen. Even though all the cases are of a similar nature, the government has recommended the withdrawal of only 60% of the 30 FIRs. The earlier dispensation used the UAPA and the sedition section rampantly in false cases against Adivasis, marginalised and activists. Even now, many innocent villagers are battling with such cases,” said Siraj Dutta of the JJM.

Rameshwar Oraon, Jharkhand finance minister and number two in the current regime, who was also the president of Jharkhand Congress during the 2019 assembly polls, however, defended his government’s performance. “People have given us the mandate for five years. All of them would be fulfilled in due course of time. We have already implemented several schemes. Give us the liberty to choose how and when we do the rest at an opportune time,” said Oraon on Tuesday.

The Hemant Soren government has also been hit with allegations of corruption, especially in the ongoing civil services examination being conducted by the Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC). Barring the last day, almost the entire winter session of the Jharkhand assembly was disrupted because of protests by the BJP on the JSPC row. Several applicants have also been holding sit-in protests demanding the cancellation of the preliminary result, approaching court as well. However, the court has also thus far not provided any immediate relief to the applicants.

The political state of play

Though the incumbent JMM-Congress-RJD government enjoys a comfortable majority of 47 in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, twice in two years the ruling alliance has accused the opponent BJP of trying to topple the government by weaning away ruling party legislators. Two cases were also filed in connection to the allegations.

In the first case, three persons were arrested on July 25 this year from a hotel in Ranchi for allegedly hatching a conspiracy by trying to poach Congress MLAs. While the names of two Congress MLAs and one independent legislator popped up in the incident, nothing moved beyond the arrest of the three in the case. In the second case, a JMM legislator got a case registered against Ravi Kejriwal, the suspended former treasurer of JMM, for allegedly trying to get him to help gather numbers and install a BJP-led government in the state. The case is yet to see any visible progress.

A BJP legislator not willing to be named, however, described the prevailing political environment in the state as ‘pro-government.’ “Governance apart, Hemant Soren has been able to keep his political constituency happy. All his decisions are meant to consolidate his sway among tribals and the minorities, who are now fast shifting from the Congress to the JMM. He has been in complete control of the government, whether it is dealing with allies or opponents. Despite all odds, which got largely magnified due to pandemic, he managed to ensure the alliance managed to retain all three seats that went to bypolls. This government still has three years. We are in wait and watch mode looking for a credible issue to actually pin this government down,” the legislator said.