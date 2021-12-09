Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two-year-old found murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi
india news

Two-year-old found murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

The young boy went missing while out of his home on Monday and could not be traced, the police said. The body was dumped under a heap of sand in a construction site which was discovered by workers, people aware of the development said.
Though a preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy had sustained injuries to the head, police officials have said that they are probing all angles to the murder, including the possibility of Black magic. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka police on Wednesday found the body of a two-year-old child, who went missing on December 6, bundled in a gunny bag and buried in a heap of sand in the Firdouz Colony of Kalaburagi, about 572 kms from Bengaluru.

The young boy went missing while out of his home on Monday and could not be traced, the police said. The body was dumped under a heap of sand in a construction site which was discovered by workers, people aware of the development said.

Though a preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy had sustained injuries to the head, police officials have said that they are probing all angles to the murder, including the possibility of Black magic.

“All we can say now is that he has sustained injuries to the head and that it is not a natural death,” a police official from the district said. He added that the possibility of it being a case of black magic would be ascertained after any arrests are made in the case. A case has been booked under Section 174 (C).

RELATED STORIES

Though Karnataka is considered one of the most industrious states in the country, there have been instances of practising black magic by fraudsters who promise fortunes and convince those in distress to even make human sacrifices.

In early November, nearly 12 people were arrested in connection with black magic cases and even rescued a four-year-old girl allegedly going to be sacrificed, IANS reported.

A two-year-old girl was found with burnt marks in the border district of Belagavi in September who was suspected to be subjected to black magic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP