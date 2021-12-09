Two-year-old found murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Karnataka police on Wednesday found the body of a two-year-old child, who went missing on December 6, bundled in a gunny bag and buried in a heap of sand in the Firdouz Colony of Kalaburagi, about 572 kms from Bengaluru.

The young boy went missing while out of his home on Monday and could not be traced, the police said. The body was dumped under a heap of sand in a construction site which was discovered by workers, people aware of the development said.

Though a preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy had sustained injuries to the head, police officials have said that they are probing all angles to the murder, including the possibility of Black magic.

“All we can say now is that he has sustained injuries to the head and that it is not a natural death,” a police official from the district said. He added that the possibility of it being a case of black magic would be ascertained after any arrests are made in the case. A case has been booked under Section 174 (C).

Though Karnataka is considered one of the most industrious states in the country, there have been instances of practising black magic by fraudsters who promise fortunes and convince those in distress to even make human sacrifices.

In early November, nearly 12 people were arrested in connection with black magic cases and even rescued a four-year-old girl allegedly going to be sacrificed, IANS reported.

A two-year-old girl was found with burnt marks in the border district of Belagavi in September who was suspected to be subjected to black magic.