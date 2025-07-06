UAE introduces new Dubai's golden visa for Indians: See price, perks and process

Indians can now apply for a new type of Golden Visa for the United Arab Emirates, one that is largely based on nomination and does not require a large investment in any business or property. Along with India, Bangladesh has also been chosen by Dubai to test out the new visa.(Representational Photo)

One of the ways for Indians to get a golden visa for Dubai until now required big investments either in a business in the country or in a property costing at least AED Two Million ( ₹4.66 crore). However, unlike that, the ‘new nomination-based visa policy’ gives an opportunity to Indians to get a golden visa of the golf country by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 - around ₹23.30 lakh, PTI reported citing beneficiaries and people involved in the process.

They added that as many as 5,000 Indians are set to apply for the new visa over the coming three months

Along with India, Bangladesh has also been chosen by Dubai to test out this new visa. Rayad Group, a consultancy firm, has been tasked to test the initial form of the nomination-based golden visa in India, the report said. Firm’s MD Rayad Kamal Ayub termed the new visa a ‘golden’ opportunity for Indians.

The new visa will be extended to other CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) countries of the UAE, once the pilot with India and Bangladesh is tested.

What would be the process?

Talking about the process of applying for the new golden visa and how it will be approved, Rayad said whoever applies for it, their background check will be done, including anti-money laundering and criminal record checks. The applicant’s social media will also be checked.

This background check will also help determine if the UAE’s market and businesses can benefit from the applicant in any way, including - culture, finance, trade, science, start up, professional services and more, the report said.

“After this, Rayad Group will send the application to the government, which will make the final decision on the nomination-based Golden Visa,” PTI quoted Rayad as saying.

Also, the applicants need to visit Dubai and can obtain pre-approval from their home country.

“Applications can be submitted through One VASCO centres (visa concierge service company) in India and Bangladesh, our registered offices, our online portal, or our dedicated call centre,” he said.

Perks of the new visa

One of the biggest perks of the new visa, that sets it apart from the property-based golden visa, is that the latter would end in case the property has been sold or divided, however, if one gets the nomination-based visa, it will remain forever.

Those nominated will also get to bring their families to Dubai and keep domestic help(s) and drivers, based on their visa, said Rayad.

“You can do any business or professional work here,” he added.

With PTI inputs