Udupi turns fortress as colleges reopen

Sufficient arrangements have been made to avert untoward incidents in Karnataka’s Udupi district as colleges reopen across the southern state on Wednesday after been shuttered for over a week following protests over Muslim girls wearing hijab to class.

“In view of the colleges reopening tomorrow, we have made sufficient and elaborate police bandobast across the district,” Udupi police superintendent N Vishnuardhana said on Tuesday.

“As a precautionary measure, we have imposed 144 section for 200m around all the colleges and we have sufficient staff.” Section 144 bans gatherings of four or more persons in specified areas.

There would be at least seven police strike force and Karnataka State Reserve Police teams in addition to around 700 constables, 36 sub-inspectors, 11 inspectors and at least six senior officers, he said.

The deployment has taken place the night before pre-university and degree colleges are expected to reopen after over a week of forced closure by the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after students in various parts of the state faced -off over the hijab row.

Udupi in coastal Karantaka, some 400km from capital Bengaluru, is the epicentre of the hijab controversy after at least eight Muslim students at the Government Girls PU College started a protest when they were denied entry into class wearing headscarves.

A peace meeting was convened with parents of students and various organisations in Udupi district on Tuesday to reiterate directions of the Karnataka high court, which has in its interim order restricted the wearing of any religious attire over prescribed uniforms until a final verdict is delivered.

“We have called different stakeholders to convey the honourable high court’s order,” Kumra Rao, district commissioner of Udupi, said at a media briefing on Tuesday evening.

A three-judge bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasti and justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin said on Thursday that no student can insist on wearing any religious garments, including hijabs and saffron shawls.

A few students of the Government Girls PU College had approached the Karnataka high court on January 29, almost a month after college authorities issued an order banning the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

While the government resumed offline classes for high schools since Monday, there have been reports of confrontations between teachers, students and parents over allowing the hijab. Several students in Chikmagaluru, Shivamogga and other places returned home without writing their exams for the second straight day as they remained steadfast in their demand to continue with schooling while wearing headscarves.

Parents and others at the peace meeting in Udupi requested that institutions should provide a separate room for students to change from hijab and burqa without being forced to do so out in the open.

The request comes a day after school managements in Mandya, Mysuru and other places were seen insisting on students and teachers to remove their hijab and burqa outside the gates on the road and in full public view, sparking criticism over the harassment.