UGC writes to envoys over tie-ups with global varsities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approached Indian Ambassadors to 63 countries seeking support to facilitate academic collaborations between universities in those respective countries with Indian ones, the body’s chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday.

The commission has also identified 529 foreign and 229 Indian universities eligible for such collaborations, UGC officials said.

In April, the commission announced amended regulations for academic collaborations between Indian and foreign higher education institutions (HEIs).

The new rules allow eligible universities to offer three types of degree programmes in collaboration — dual (where both colleges award the degree, albeit in the same subject), joint and twinning (where part of the course is completed overseas with the upper limit being 30% in twinning programmes, and the lower limit being 30% in joint programmes).

“I am writing this to you with the hope that the Indian High Commission will disseminate the information related to the UGC Regulations and encourage the foreign HEIs (in the country under your purview) to collaborate with the well-performing Indian Universities by organizing promotional events or through other appropriate measures. I solicit your kind cooperation in this regard,” Kumar wrote in his letter to the 63 ambassadors sent last week.

The 63 countries include Spain, Thailand, UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Africa, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Lithuania, Greece, Cyprus, Iceland, Turkey, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

Kumar said that the commission has also sent the list of eligible institutions identified in India for collaboration to the ambassadors.

“The idea is not only to help our HEIs to establish collaborations with foreign HEIs but also to encourage foreign institutions to send their students to Indian institutions. Our Indian institutes can establish collaborations with the following countries to get their students to India. Of course, students from other advanced countries too can come to India under this programme,” he said.

“We have also started getting positive responses from some of these ambassadors. It will help us to disseminate correct information about this initiative to the ground level in different countries now. Besides, we have also started approaching these identified eligible universities in north India and abroad,” Kumar added.

According to regulations, to be eligible to offer such programmes, an Indian college must have a minimum National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.01 or figure in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or in the top 1000 of Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking. Similarly, foreign colleges wishing to participate should figure in the top 1000 of Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking.

