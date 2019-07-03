UK closes NRI’s extradition case

A UK court has turned down India’s request to extradite Rishikesh Kardile, who is wanted in connection with a matrimonial dispute, on the grounds of insufficient evidence of extradition offence.

Kardile, who was arrested in Barcelona during a visit in February, now faces an extradition trial in Spanish courts.

Apart from Kardile, other UK-based individuals subject to Indian extradition requests include businessman Vijay Mallya, diamantaire Nirav Modi, 1993 Surat blasts accused Tiger Hanif and suspected cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla.

According to reports from Mumbai, Kardile, a London-based investment manager, had married Dipti in 2011, but the couple parted ways in 2014 and divorced. He then returned to London with their son, while his ex-wife petitioned Indian courts for the son’s custody.

The Westminster Magistrates Court, which is the first court dealing with extradition cases, refused to grant a warrant for Kardile’s extradition.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which acts on India’s behalf in UK courts, said: “Our file was closed at the beginning of April when the court refused to issue a warrant for Kardile’s extradition”.

However, Kardile is now facing extradition trial in Spain, where he went for a business conference in February. India has an extradition treaty with Spain since 2002.

Kardile’s arrest in Spain was raised in the UK Parliament by his constituency MP, Stephen Timms (Labour), who wanted foreign office minister Alan Duncan to ask New Delhi to lift its extradition request to Spain, so that he could return to London.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 22:41 IST