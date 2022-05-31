UK issues guidelines on monkeypox, cases found in over 20 countries | 5 points

As the monkeypox spread continues, the United Kingdom's health agency has issued guidelines stating that “people infected with monkeypox can isolate at home if they remain well enough." According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox will not turn into a pandemic, however, it mentioned that there are many “unknowns” about the virus. The monkeypox outbreak - which began earlier in May - has been recorded in over 20 countries with more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases, the WHO has underlined. The outbreak is raising an alarm across the world as it spreads through close contact.

Here are the top five updates on the monkeypox outbreak:

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the country, according to reports. The UK health agency on Monday issued guidelines, stating that “people infected with monkeypox can isolate themselves at home if they remain well enough, whilst following measures to limit close contact with others.” The WHO on Monday said that they do not expect that the monkeypox virus could turn into another pandemic, however, the global health body acknowledged that there are still many unknowns about the disease. The disease was earlier confined largely to African nations. Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo, the country's health authorities said, reported news agency AP. The chief of the Sankuru health division in Congo has informed that 465 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the nation - making it one of the worst-hit in West and Central Africa. Nigeria has reported its first death due to the monkeypox disease this year, reported AP. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 21 out of the total 66 suspected cases to be of the monkeypox virus - which is usually endemic in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central Africa. The number of monkeypox cases in Spain has risen to 122, reported the Spanish health ministry. The United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain are among the countries that are worst hit in Europe by the outbreak. Other nations in the continent that have reported cases include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden.

