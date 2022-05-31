UK issues guidelines on monkeypox, cases found in over 20 countries | 5 points
As the monkeypox spread continues, the United Kingdom's health agency has issued guidelines stating that “people infected with monkeypox can isolate at home if they remain well enough." According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox will not turn into a pandemic, however, it mentioned that there are many “unknowns” about the virus. The monkeypox outbreak - which began earlier in May - has been recorded in over 20 countries with more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases, the WHO has underlined. The outbreak is raising an alarm across the world as it spreads through close contact.
Also read: Monkeypox: UAE sees 3 more cases; Nigeria reports first death of 2022 | 5 points
Here are the top five updates on the monkeypox outbreak:
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the country, according to reports. The UK health agency on Monday issued guidelines, stating that “people infected with monkeypox can isolate themselves at home if they remain well enough, whilst following measures to limit close contact with others.”
- The WHO on Monday said that they do not expect that the monkeypox virus could turn into another pandemic, however, the global health body acknowledged that there are still many unknowns about the disease. The disease was earlier confined largely to African nations.
- Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo, the country's health authorities said, reported news agency AP. The chief of the Sankuru health division in Congo has informed that 465 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the nation - making it one of the worst-hit in West and Central Africa.
- Nigeria has reported its first death due to the monkeypox disease this year, reported AP. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 21 out of the total 66 suspected cases to be of the monkeypox virus - which is usually endemic in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central Africa.
- The number of monkeypox cases in Spain has risen to 122, reported the Spanish health ministry. The United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain are among the countries that are worst hit in Europe by the outbreak. Other nations in the continent that have reported cases include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden.
(With inputs from AP)
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics