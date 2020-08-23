UK long knew Dawood’s Pakistan address and more than two dozen aliases

india

While Pakistan has only now acknowledged Dawood’s residential addresses in Karachi, western agencies have long established his presence there, listing his addresses in official documents.

The issue of Dawood Ibrahim—one of India’s most wanted terrorists--residing in Pakistan also figured in US documents in the recent extradition trial in the Westminster Magistrates Court of his aide, Jabir Motiwala, who is wanted in the US on charges of money laundering, among others.

The British government has identified Ibrahim’s location in Pakistan since at least November 2003, when he was added to the ‘Consolidated list of financial sanctions targets in the UK’ issued by the Treasury department.

The list, updated on August 13, mentions Dawood’s three addresses (earlier versions mentioned four addresses): “(1) House No 37, 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan. (2) Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area). (3) White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan”.

The list also mentions the many aliases the fugitive is known for: Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.

“Father’s name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar, Mother’s name is Amina Bi, Wife’s name is Mehjabeen Shaikh. Also referred to as Hizrat and Mucchad”, the entry for Ibrahim says.

Details of Indian and Pakistani passports held by Ibrahim and revoked by India are also mentioned in the list that targets individuals and groups that are subject to UK asset freeze, among other restrictions.

A targeted asset freeze usually prohibits anyone from dealing with the funds or economic resources belonging to or owned, held or controlled by a designated person, such as Ibrahim.

The rules also prohibit anyone from making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to, or for the benefit of, the designated person.