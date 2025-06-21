Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced a Yoga Policy for Uttarakhand on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day making it the first state in the country to frame such a policy. U'khand CM Dhami announces India's first Yoga Policy in Gairsain

Making the announcement in Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain in the presence of a host of foreign dignitaries, Dhami said the policy is aimed at developing the state into a global wellness destination.

The chief minister said that a subsidy of up to ₹20 lakh would be given under this policy for establishing yoga and wellness centres besides a grant of up to ₹10 lakh for research in the field of yoga, meditation and naturopathy.

Under the Yoga Policy 2025, which is the country's first, Dhami said that his government is determined to establish five new yoga hubs in Uttarakhand by 2030.

By March 2026, the availability of yoga services will also be ensured in all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers in the state, he added.

The chief minister also announced that two spiritual cities, one each in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state, would be developed under the policy.

"Making Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and wellness is our commitment," he said.

Describing yoga as a natural system of healing, Dhami said it establishes complete harmony between the mind, soul and body.

"Yoga keeps our body healthy and provides inner peace, mental balance and spiritual stability to human life. Yoga helps in reducing stress. With various yoga asanas and pranayama, the body and mind can be freed from stress. Apart from increasing the concentration of the mind, yoga also releases positive energy in life," he said.

The chief minister released a booklet on the state's Yoga Policy.

He also planted an apple sapling in the Vidhan Sabha premises at Bhararisain in Gairsain under the program "Ek Vriksha, Yoga Ke Naam".

The Uttarakhand government will soon establish one Spiritual Economic Zone each in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote ayurveda and naturopathy, yoga and spiritual tourism in the state.

We are going to establish two new cities in the mountainous areas of the state which will establish the state's special identity on the global map by becoming the center of yoga, ayurveda and spirituality, said Dhami.

Eminent spiritual gurus, yogic experts and institutions working in the field of wellness from all over the world will be invited to the two cities, he added.

The chief minister said apart from being the summer capital, Gairsain is also a centre of rich cultural heritage and amazing natural beauty.

A collective yoga practice done with the representatives of eight friendly nations at the event will prove to be an important step towards making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and spirituality, he added.

Dhami interacted with locals and inquired about their well-being. He also met students, who had gathered for the event.

The chief minister made everyone aware about the importance of yoga and gave the message to include yoga in their daily routine for a healthy life.

Ambassador of Mexico to India Federico Salas, Head of Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Mexico Ricardo Daniel Delgado and Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat were also present on this occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.