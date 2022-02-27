Pinarayi Vijayan requests PM to expedite evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to expedite the ongoing evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine as the condition deteriorated there. Later, he also held discussions with Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

“Many students who took shelter in bunkers are without food and water. They are also in a thoroughly disturbed mental state. A large number of students have walked to the Poland border braving freezing cold. Now Ukraine authorities are not allowing them to leave and force is being used against them,” he said adding government authorities are being flooded with calls from helpless students.

He said around 2,320 people from the state are in the war-torn country and the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs had established contact with half of them. “We request you to take immediate steps for opening a route through Moldovia for speedy evacuation,” the CM said. He also thanked the Union government for the steps taken so far.

Nearly 49 students from the state arrived through various airports on Sunday. They said the situation in Ukraine was really dreadful and dangerous and requested the government for early evacuation of their stranded friends.

“It is a friendly country and fees are affordable also. That is why we enrolled there. But never imagined we will have to flee like this. Most of us realised now, water and food are really precious,” said Anjela Issac, a fourth year MBBS student of the Bukovinian State Medical University. She thanked the Union and state governments for helping her return safely. “We are lucky to return. We want our friends also to return safely. Since India has good relations with both the countries we hope it will be possible soon to evacuate them too,” said another student K Jaikrishnan.