Ukraine crisis: Students express relief, gratitude on return, some share concern for those left behind

Students being evacuated from strife-torn Ukraine expressed their relief and gratitude on their return to the country even as they sought help for those left behind.

The government of India has launched an all-out effort to bring back its citizens from Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces. The mission has been named ‘Operation Ganga’.

So far, three special flights have brought back some of the stranded Indians, many students still stuck in Ukraine have been releasing videos seeking help and protection from the government.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, students from Chhattisgarh who reached the state during the day were seen telling chief Bhupesh Baghel that many of their peers were awaiting their turn to return to the country. They said they were not able to contact any of their friends in Ukraine. “The situation is terrible in Kyiv. Students are living in basements,” one of them said.

READ MORE: India sets up control rooms at Poland, Romania borders, dedicated Twitter handle

A student, who arrived at the Delhi airport via a special flight on Sunday, spoke about how locals in Romania prepared food for them. "We came through Romania. People there prepared home-cooked meals for us. Until we left Lviv, the situation was normal, but it seemed quite uncertain,” she said.

Some students from Gujarat said they were taken to the Romanian border by the Indian embassy and came back to India in a flight that landed in Mumbai on Saturday. "Students from India are being evacuated gradually. The Indian embassy helped us a lot in Ukraine. We want to thank the Government of India for everything," one of them said.

Expressing their relief on being evacuated to India, some Bihar students said the situation is grave in Ukraine and they were worried about their friends still stuck in the war zone. “It’s a relief to see Indian flags here. No Ukrainian flag, No Russian flag. We feel safe…The situation is grave there. Several of our friends are still living in bunkers,” one of them said. “Many of my friends are stuck there and we are worried for their safety,” another student added.

“The government is working tirelessly to bring back thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.

“Every student is being brought back. The PM is himself monitoring the situation and we have sent teams to neighbouring nations of Ukraine. MEA has also made a control room regarding the ongoing situation,” Union minister Hardeep Puri said.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to the PM requesting urgent intervention for bringing back Indian students from Ukraine. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wrote to home minister Amit Shah with a list of people from the state stuck in Ukraine.

The ministry of external affairs on Sunday set up 24x7 control centres to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic.

Many other states have set up dedicated helpline numbers for families of students stuck in Ukraine. Here are the details.

