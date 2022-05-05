Ukraine war in focus at India-Nordic talks

New Delhi: India and the five Nordic countries on Wednesday condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities while affirming their support for a rules-based international order.

During a summit in Copenhagen between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, the six countries discussed the “destabilising effect” of the conflict in Ukraine and its regional and global implications.

The meeting reviewed progress in India-Nordic relations since the first summit held in Stockholm in 2018, and the leaders discussed multilateral cooperation in areas such as post-pandemic economic recovery, the climate crisis, sustainable development, digitalisation, and green growth.

There were also discussions on cooperation in the maritime sector and sustainable ocean management, and Modi invited the Nordic companies to invest in the blue economy, especially India’s “Sagarmala” project. Modi noted that India’s Arctic Policy is a good framework for expanding cooperation with the Nordic states. He also invited the sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries to invest in India.

During the discussions, the six prime ministers expressed serious concern about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. “They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” said a joint statement issued after the summit.

The Nordic premiers “reiterated their strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces”, according to the joint statement.

All six prime ministers emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the “destabilising effect” of the war in Ukraine and its “broader regional and global implications”, and agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

India and the Nordic countries backed a rules-based global order and multilateral institutions and said they will work towards making these arrangements “more inclusive, transparent, and accountable” in order to address global challenges more effectively. This includes reforms of the UN, including the Security Council, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as well as strengthening collaboration on global health issues such as pandemic preparedness.

The conflict in Ukraine has become a major security concern for the Nordic states, with Sweden and Finland expected to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) within months. India has so far refrained from publicly criticising the Russian invasion of Ukraine though it has consistently called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

During the meeting between Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the six countries pledged to deepen their cooperation in diverse areas.

They focused their discussions on issues related to international peace and security, including the conflict in Ukraine, multilateral cooperation, green transition and climate change, the blue economy, innovation and digitalisation, according to the joint statement. The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of free trade as a driver for achieving inclusive growth and realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While agreeing to work together to fight climate change , the six prime ministers described the acceleration of the global green transition as one of the greatest global challenges. They underlined the need to set ambitious goals for reducing emissions and welcomed the international agreement at COP26 to accelerate climate action for holding the increase in the global average temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The leaders also discussed collaboration on environmental sustainability, including clean water and air and the circular economy, for maintaining biodiversity, water and wildlife and to ensure food security.

The summit welcomed the Indian government’s commitment to innovation and digital initiatives. Synergies related to India’s pool of talent and growing innovation environments were identified. “The importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system, open and inclusive trade as drivers for innovation was underlined,” the joint statement said.

Modi also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Modi and his Finnish counterpart Marin discussed ways to expand cooperation in new and emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, future mobile technologies. Modi also invited Finnish companies to partner with Indian firms to take advantage of opportunities in the Indian market.

Modi and his Iceland counterpart Jakobsdottir discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation in geothermal energy, the blue economy and the Arctic region. During his meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Støre, the two sides discussed ways to deepen engagement in renewable energy, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, fisheries and rainwater harvesting.

Swedish premier Andersson and Modi expressed satisfaction at progress made by the Lead IT initiative, an India-Sweden move to set up a Leadership Group on Industry Transition to guide the world’s heaviest greenhouse gas emitting industries. Its membership has now grown to 16 countries and 19 companies. They also discussed cooperation in climate technology, green hydrogen, space, defence and civil aviation.

