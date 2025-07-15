Shillong, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Tuesday expressed concern over the declining water level in the Umiam reservoir, amid erratic rain and said the drop in storage could impact the state's power generation capacity. Umiam water levels dip, power generation may be affected: Meghalaya minister

He said the current water level in Umiam remains manageable, but cautioned that prolonged dry conditions could force the state to reconsider its power supply schedule.

"We hope that rain will arrive soon and help refill the reservoir. I would be more relaxed discussing this with you if that was the case," Mondal told PTI.

"As of now, we are managing, but I can't say how long this summer will spare us. If the rain comes, we'll have enough water," he said, adding that it's too early to comment on whether load-shedding will be imposed.

In June, Sohra , one of the wettest places on Earth, received just around one-third of its average rainfall for the month, reflecting a broader shift in rainfall distribution patterns across the state.

Asked whether deficient rainfall would affect other hydropower projects such as Leshka, Mondal said power output is directly tied to water availability.

"If we get good rain this monsoon, there will be ample water and hence more power. If rainfall is low, generation will definitely be impacted," he said.

He cited the example of the Ganol hydropower plant, which typically produces up to 22.5 megawatts, but recently managed to generate as much as 24 megawatts due to heavy rainfall.

"More water equals more generation," he said.

Mondal also said the state continues to trade power through the national power exchange and is steadily working to reduce its dues to central utilities.

"We are trying to clear the ₹664 crore outstanding owed to NTPC by 2027," he added, noting that payments to NEEPCO, NTPC, and Power Grid have already been reduced.

