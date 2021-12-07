Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN resident coordinator in India presents credentials

Shombi Sharp, resident coordinator in India.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 08:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The new UN resident coordinator in New Delhi, Shombi Sharp, thanked the Indian government for its lasting commitment to multilateralism while presenting his credentials to minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.

Sharp assumed office in India on November 15. The UN resident coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system and is the designated representative of the UN secretary-general.

He reaffirmed the UN’s lasting commitment to India’s national development priorities and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and thanked the government for its commitment to multilateralism while presenting his credentials on Monday.

Sharp also lauded India’s leadership in implementing and localising the SDGs and for sharing valuable lessons learned on best practices with other countries.

Muraleedharan welcomed Sharp and said, “India is ready to share its experience and expertise in accelerating inclusive and sustainable development through the UN-India partnership. We look forward to working closely with the UN system in India.”

Sharp commended India on behalf of the UN country team for its public health measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, ambitious climate goals and commitment to ensuring that development gains reach the last mile.

“Having already administered nearly one-and-a-half billion doses of Covid vaccines is an impressive milestone,” he said. “We believe that if India achieves the SDGs, the world will achieve the SDGs, and towards that, we stand firmly with India and all its people.”

Sharp said his team will help lead preparations for the next UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, outlining the collective UN team offer of partnership.

The UN presence in India consists of 26 agencies, funds and specialised programmes.

Sharp, a US national, has more than 25 years of experience in sustainable development. Before India, he served as the UN resident coordinator in Armenia, following several senior positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and was also an assistant resident representative in the Russian Federation.

