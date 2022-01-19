Unauthorised interception of messages by probe agencies flouts rights, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: Unauthorised interception of messages and audio conversations by investigating agencies will lead to manifest arbitrariness and violation of fundamental rights of citizens, the Delhi high court has held.

On Monday, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that as per Section 5(2) of the Telegraph Act, an order for interception can only be issued either on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) vs Union of India case in 1997.

In that judgment, the apex court said the “right to privacy would certainly include telephone conversations in the privacy of one’s home or office”. It added that conversations on the telephone are often of an intimate, confidential character and an important facet of people’s private lives.

“Telephone-tapping would, thus, infract Article 21 of the Constitution of India unless it is permitted under the procedure established by law,” the SC ruled.

The Puttuswamy judgment of the apex court on August 24, 2017, said that the right to privacy is protected by the Constitution as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and as a part of the freedom guaranteed by Part-III of the Constitution of India.

Taking note of these rulings, Justice Singh said in a 80-page judgement: “…if the directions of the Supreme Court in PUCL which are now re-enforced and approved by the SC in KS Puttaswamy, as also the mandatory rules in regard to the illegally intercepted messages/audio conversations pursuant to an order having no sanction of law, are permitted, it would lead to manifest arbitrariness and would promote the scant regard to the procedure and fundamental rights of the citizens, and law laid down by the Supreme Court.”

The court’s ruling came in a case against Jatinder Pal Singh, an alleged middleman and involved what the Central Bureau of Investigation said was a criminal conspiracy with the object to show favour with respect to the recognition of the courses and grant of permission pertaining to Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Patiala.

In 2012, a trial court framed charges against the petitioner and other accused.

Singh, through his counsel, contended that the illegal tapping of his telephone conversation was a violation of the right to privacy.

Despite the charges against him, the Delhi HC agreed.

In its judgment, the court said the mandatory requirements laid down by law for placing reliance on such audio conversations, “have not been fulfilled” in accordance with the Telegraph Act. The judge said that according to rules framed under the Telegraph Act, the order of the Home Secretary granting permission to intercept telephonic conversations is to be forwarded to a Review Committee within seven days of passing the order, for reviewing the decision.

It, however, said that no material was placed on record to establish that any review of the order of the Home Secretary was conducted in compliance of the rules in this case.

“…After the perusal of the records, this court is satisfied that in peculiar facts of the instant case, the mandatory requirements laid down by law for placing reliance on such audio conversations, have not been fulfilled. It is an admitted position that Rule 419(A)(17) which provides for destruction of intercepted message also adopt the said directions. The court below while passing the impugned orders has also ignored the settled legal positions and directions of the Supreme Court,” the judgment read.

The court also said that recordings of the call intercepted in the instant case are “not admissible” since the due procedure for such interception as mandated by the Telegraph Act and the Rules framed was not followed.

