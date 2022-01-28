‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court sets aside suspension of Maharashtra BJP MLAs

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday scrapped the one-year suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Maharashtra assembly, calling the Speaker’s action against the lawmakers “unconstitutional” and “irrational”.

The judgment created a political stir in Maharashtra.

State parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab said “revoking of the suspension can only be done through a resolution,” indicating that a tussle between the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and the judiciary may be on the cards. The minister, however, added that the government will study the detailed order before deciding on revoking the suspension.

The BJP, meanwhile, said that the apex court’s ruling is a “tight slap” in the face of the “arrogant” MVA government.

The court also observed that Parliament and Legislative assemblies have become more intransigent places with jeering and personal attacks replacing erudite and constructive debate.

A three-judge bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar said that any suspension beyond the concerned session of the House was “illegal” and cannot have a basis in law. “Suspension beyond the session would be bordering on punishing not only the member concerned, but also inevitably impact the legitimate rights of the constituency,”added the bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

The 12 BJP MLAs were suspended after a commotion erupted in the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly on July 5, 2021. The legislators were suspended for a year over the alleged use of abusive language against the presiding officer, Bhaskar Jadhav, and misconduct.

The Court noted that while the legislature had inherent power under its rules to suspend any member to ensure proper exercise of the functions of the house but this power is protective and self-defensive and not punitive.

“Suspension beyond the remainder period of the ongoing session would not only be grossly irrational measure, but also violative of basic democratic values, owing to unessential deprivation of the member concerned, and more importantly, the constituency would remain unrepresented in the Assembly,” held the bench as it set aside the suspension and declared that the 12 MLAs would be entitled to all consequential benefits on and after the expiry of the concerned monsoon session of the assembly in July, 2021.

Closing the judgment with an epilogue, the bench said, “This case has thrown up an occasion for all concerned to ponder over the need to evolve and adhere to good practices befitting the august body and appropriately denounce and discourage proponents of undemocratic activities in the House, by democratically elected representatives.”

The court referred to Rule 53 of Maharashtra legislative assembly rules which gave power to Speaker to suspend a member for a day or in case of repeated misconduct, for the entire session. The bench said, “If the House takes upon itself to discipline its members, it is expected to adopt the same graded (rational and objective standard) approach on the lines predicated in Rule 53.”

Such actions by the house would impact the democratic set-up as a whole “by permitting a thin majority government (coalition government) to manipulate numbers of the Opposition party in an undemocratic manner,” the court added. And opposition members will not be able to effectively participate in debates owing to constant fear of being suspended for long terms, the court said.

MVA laders questioned the delay of nearly one and a half years to approve 12 names for the state’s legislative council by the governor. “On one hand the ruling was given saying that legislators cannot be kept away from representing the constituencies above six months, but the appointment of 12 members to the Legislative Council has not been done for nearly a year and half. How can there be two laws? This is nothing be double standards,” said Parab.

Constitutional expert and law professor Ulhas Bapat said that the government will not be able to overlook the ruling as the order will be binding on them. He said that suspensions fall under Article 194 of the Privileges of Parliament in the Constitution and the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be touched by anyone.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the verdict calling it a historic decision. “I would like to thank the Supreme Court for its decision. It has rightly pointed out that the government had acted ‘illegally’ and ‘irrationally’. The government feels they are above the Constitution and hence they had suspended the 12 MLAs on a false narrative based on events in the presiding officer’s [Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav] chamber that never occurred,” Fadnavis said in Goa.

Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP chief and cabinet minister, said that the suspension was done in the framework of the law. “The assembly Speaker and legislature office will study the order.The authority to suspend members lies with the Speaker. there have been incidents where members have been suspended for a longer duration.”