Unhappy over low price on offer, farmer sets afire a quintal of garlic in MP's Mandsaur

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh set his a quintal of garlic on fire after he failed to get a good price for his produce at an agricultural market on Sunday.

Officials said the incident happened in Mandsaur and the farmer, Shankar Singh, was unhappy for being offered ₹1,400 for every quintal of garlic crop.

Singh, a resident of Mahidpur in Ujjain, said he had invested Rs.2.5 lakh in garlic, got only Rs.1 lakh. “We do not want any bonus from the government, just the right price for our crop,” he told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh | A farmer set his 1 quintal of garlic on fire at Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi, yesterday.



Madhya Pradesh | A farmer set his 1 quintal of garlic on fire at Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi, yesterday.

The inspector of Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti, Jagdish Babar, said Singh’s crop was auctioned at around ₹1,400 per quintal since the quality was poor. He said over 8,000 sacks of garlic had arrived at the market on Saturday, which were sold between ₹1,000 to ₹12,000 per quintal depending on the quality.

"Angry that his crop fetched a low rate, the farmer set some 50-60 kilograms of garlic on fire." Babar said, adding that average quality garlic was sold between ₹2,500 and ₹5,500 per quintal.

A video of the incident showed people standing around the burning heap of garlic and shouting patriotic slogans.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed no damage has been done to anyone else in the vicinity. However, a mandi official filed a complaint with the Yashodharman police station claiming Singh's crop burning act was pre-planned.

At present, there is a bumper garlic crop in the Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi and farmers from different districts are coming to sell their produce here.

