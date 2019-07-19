Unidentified people poison well with pesticide in drought-hit Beed

A well in a village in Maharashtra’s drought-prone Beed district was found to be poisoned by unidentified persons, police said Friday.

The incident at Bhojgaon in Georai tehsil came to light Thursday, a local police official said.

Water from the well was being sold in the area, he said.

Some local persons who drew water from the well for daily needs found two empty bottles of pesticide on its surrounding wall and noticed that the water had acrid smell, the official said.

They alerted the owner of the well and he filed a police complaint.

The police seized the pesticide bottles. These bottles are distributed to farmers by the agriculture department, the official said.

The well was completely drained to avoid someone drinking the poisoned water.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 440 (mischief committed for causing death or hurt) at Georai police station and further probe was on.

