Unidentified people poison well with pesticide in drought-hit Beed

The locals of Georai, Bhojpur found two bottles of agricultural pesticide lying next to the surrounding wall of the well. The well has been dried out to stop people from drinking the poisoned water.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A water vessel sits on farmland near the village of Khardewadi in this aerial photograph taken in Beed district, Maharashtra. A three-year drought has left some farmers with no income to pay back loans, with tragic consequences: Beed reportedly has the state's highest rate of farmer suicides.(Bloomberg)

A well in a village in Maharashtra’s drought-prone Beed district was found to be poisoned by unidentified persons, police said Friday.

The incident at Bhojgaon in Georai tehsil came to light Thursday, a local police official said.

Water from the well was being sold in the area, he said.

Some local persons who drew water from the well for daily needs found two empty bottles of pesticide on its surrounding wall and noticed that the water had acrid smell, the official said.

They alerted the owner of the well and he filed a police complaint.

The police seized the pesticide bottles. These bottles are distributed to farmers by the agriculture department, the official said.

The well was completely drained to avoid someone drinking the poisoned water.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 440 (mischief committed for causing death or hurt) at Georai police station and further probe was on.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:01 IST

