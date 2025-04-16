Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Wednesday announced an increase in the uniform and mess allowance of Rajasthan Police personnel, saying the uniform symbolises responsibility. Uniform, mess allowance of Rajasthan police personnel hiked

Addressing the Rajasthan Police Foundation Day event here, he also announced that from constables to inspectors, personnel will get to travel in semi-deluxe buses of the state roadways for free.

Appreciating the courage and the spirit of service and sacrifice of police personnel, the chief minister said they were the real heroes in the true sense of the term.

"They are constantly engaged in public service every day and every season, despite all challenges. They are the first to stand up in every crisis to protect life and property," Sharma said at the event held at the Police Academy here.

According to a statement, the chief minister announced to increase the uniform allowance from ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 from constables to assistant sub-inspectors and the mess allowance of officers up to police inspector from ₹2,400 to ₹2,700.

"Police uniform is not just a piece of cloth but a responsibility, a promise and a meaning of life," Sharma said.

He also announced that police personnel from constables to police inspectors will be provided free travel facilities in semi-deluxe buses in addition to express class buses of the state roadways, it said.

Sharma said his government was taking steps to make police personnel more capable of facing challenges, and announced that a ₹200-crore 'Police Modernization and Infrastructure Fund' would be constituted for police modernisation and related infrastructure.

"Our government will take all necessary steps to give timely promotion to police personnel. We will work keeping their problems in mind," the chief minister pledged.

Acknowledging the service rendered by the police, Sharma said the purpose of policing is not only to catch criminals but also to instil and reinforce a sense of trust and security in the society.

"Police personnel protect us by becoming the shield of society. Besides maintaining law and order, they also ensure the safety of every section of society."

He also remarked that police and society complement each other.

Regular communication between police and the public leads to effective control over crime besides forging a sense of trust, the chief minister said and advised the force to hold meetings with the locals to make them understand the police's functioning.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma paid homage to personnel who died in the line of duty by placing a wreath at the Police Martyr Memorial. After that, he inspected the parade. Police medals and Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medals were awarded to police personnel for their services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.