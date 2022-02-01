From longest Budget speech to bahi khata; 10 things about India's Budget

Budget 2022 will be the second paperless Budget of the government and the fourth straight Budget of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget has always remained an intriguing subject because of the secrecy that is maintained in the long process of preparing it and also because of the interesting trivia associated with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 10 things to know about India's Budget tradition

1. The first Budget was introduced in India on April 7, 1860, when Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from East India Company presented it to the British Crown.

2. The first Budget of Independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by then finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty.

Full coverage of Union Budget 2022

3. Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. With two pages still remaining, she had to cut short her speech as she felt unwell.

4. However, the longest speech was not the Budget speech that had the maximum words. Records show that at 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government. In 2018, finance minister Arun Jaitley's speech had 18,604 words

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. The record of the shortest Budget speech was set in 1977 by then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel. It had 800 words.

6. Did you know that until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5pm on the last working day of February? It was a practice of the British era which was continued until Yashwant Sinha, the then finance minister, changed the timing to 11am. Arun Jaitley started presenting the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.

7. Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented in English. However, the Congress-led government later decided to print the Budget papers in both Hindi and English.

8. Till 2017, the railway budget and Union Budget were presented separately. This was a practice of 92 years. In 2017, the Railway budget was merged in the Union Budget and presented together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. In 2019, Sitharaman became the second woman to have presented the budget after Indira Gandhi, who had presented the budget for the financial year 1970-71.

10. Sitharaman introduced a 'bahi khata' to carry the Budget documents, doing away with the "colonial hangover" of carrying a briefcase. The ‘bahi khata’ had the National Emblem on it. Since last year, as the Budget went paperless, there is no ‘bahi khata’ as well. But the tablet from where Sitharaman read her Budget speech was wrapped in a red cover like bahi khata.