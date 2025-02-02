Union Budget: Relief on lifesaving medicines will ease patients’ burden

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a full customs exemption for 36 lifesaving medicines to treat cancer, and other rare and chronic diseases, and approved a concessional customs duty of 5% for six other drugs -- moves that experts hailed as steps that will increasing accessibility to expensive advanced medicines for a larger section of patients. The AIIMS hospital covered in smog in New Delhi, India. (ANI)

The drugs include Tepotinib (to treat non-small cell lung cancer), Avelumab (a monoclonal antibody to treat certain types of cancer), Asciminib (to treat a type of white blood cell cancer), Alglucosidase Alfa (to treat pompe disease), and Mepolizumab (to treat severe asthma).

“To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases, I propose to add 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty (BCD). I also propose to add 6 lifesaving medicines to the list attracting concessional customs duty of 5%,” Sitharaman said in the budget speech.

In addition, the finance minister said that specified drugs and medicines under Patient Assistance Programmes (PAP) run by pharmaceutical companies were being made fully exempt from customs duty, provided they are supplied free of cost to patients.

“The exemption of 36 lifesaving drugs from basic customs duty, along with the concessional 5% duty on six additional medicines, will make critical treatments more affordable for patients suffering from cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions,” said Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder Mahajan Imaging & Labs, and chair, FICCI Health Services Committee.

“Furthermore, the inclusion of 37 additional medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs will further ease the financial burden on patients,” he added.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman also announced full exemption and concessional duty on the bulk drugs for manufacture of the new medicines added in the duty-free and concessional duty lists.

“Bulk drug import and patient assistance program exemption expansion is a strategic measure awaiting India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem development. Further supporting these measures is essential investment in infrastructure, medical research, and preventive health care. We would welcome further measures that support domestic manufacturing and innovation,” said Lahari Surapaneni, CEO, Bangalore Hospitals.

The finance minister said the government will facilitate setting up of day-care cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years, of which 200 centres will be established in 2025-26.

Cancer specialists said, given the rise in incidence of cancer, this move that will bring care closer to home for many patients.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Cancer Registry Programme, the incidence of cancer cases is projected to increase from 1.461 million patients in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. The International Agency for Research on Cancer – World Health Organisation-2020, has estimated that the incidence of cancer cases in India (1,324,413) accounted for the third highest number of cancer cases after China (4,568,754) and the US (2,281,658).

The Union ministry of health and family welfare is screening the general population for common cancers— breast, cervix, and oral— under the government programme so that people get treatment in time.

Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director, surgical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said: “For the majority of these cases, first-line chemotherapy can be effectively administered at well-equipped day-care centres with proper training and support. This approach will help manage a substantial portion of the country’s cancer load. However, patients with haematological malignancies, paediatric cancers, or recurrent cancers require specialised facilities with advanced backup support. These cases should continue to be treated in dedicated cancer care centres.”

He added: “From my experience of working with charitable organisations and helping develop a chemotherapy day-care centre at a gurdwara, I can confidently say that this will greatly benefit cancer patients across the country.”