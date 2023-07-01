Govt issues fresh clarification on TCS; uncertainty remains

The Union government on Friday late night issued another clarification on its controversial move to raise TCS (tax collected at source) up to 20% on foreign payments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), saying there shall be no TCS for the first ₹7 lakh remittance under LRS and beyond this threshold, the levy would be 0.5% if remittance is for education that is financed by a bank loan, 5% if remitted for education (sans bank loan) or medical treatment and 20% for all other purposes.

“For purchase of overseas tour program package…, the TCS shall continue to apply at the rate of 5% for the first ₹7 lakh per individual per annum; the 20% rate will only apply for expenditure above this limit,” it said.

According to experts, the very subject of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular – “to remove difficulty in implementation of changes relating to TCS on LRS and on purchase of overseas tour program package” – shows complexities in the government’s decision. “More changes and clarifications are expected in coming days because this controversial move is a compliance nightmare and contrary to the government’s ‘ease of doing business’ motto,” one of them said, requesting anonymity.

The circular also indicated more changes and clarifications in this matter before it actually becomes effective. “Sub-section (1-l) of section 206C of the Act provides that if any difficulty arises in giving effect to the provisions of sub-section (1G) of this section, the Board may, with the approval of the Central Government, issue guidelines for the purpose of removing the difficulty.”

On the inclusion of international credit cards under the LRS limit of $250,000 a year, the circular said that the “classification of use of international credit card while being overseas, as LRS is postponed. Therefore, no TCS shall be applicable on expenditure through international credit card while being overseas till further order.”

Experts said the “ominous” words “further order” is a “sword of Damocles”. “Devil lies in the details, just wait for the October deadline,” said a second expert, also on condition of anonymity. The increased TCS rates will be applicable from October 1, 2023 instead of July 1, as was earlier stipulated.

While the circular does not have any specific mention of LRS status of using international credit cards while in India, a finance ministry official, requesting anonymity said, “It will.” The applicable TCS rates on credit cards will be zero up to an expenditure of ₹7 lakh, beyond which it would attract 20%, the official said.

The circular admits that the reporting system is not yet ready to capture the complicated TCS rates on various transactions, which would be a compliance burden for authorised dealers such as banks, financial institutions, forex dealers, and tour operators and they could be penalised for omissions.

“Since the facility to provide real time update of remittance under LRS by remitter is still under development by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), it is clarified that the details of earlier remittances under LRS by the remitter during the financial year may be taken by the authorised dealer through an undertaking at the time of remittance. lf the authorised dealer correctly collects the tax at source based on information given in this undertaking, he will not be treated as ‘assessee in default’. However, for any false information in the undertaking, appropriate action may be taken against the remitter under the Act,” it said.

Experts criticised the move as multiple tax rates would make the system complicated and lead to a compliance nightmare. They also pointed out that the move is also a roundabout way of reducing the overall LRS limit of $250,000 a year.

HT on May 20 wrote that the government’s move effectively reduced the LRS limit. “If the idea is to reduce the amount Indians can spend or invest overseas in a year, or use to buy assets such as houses or stocks, then it is anti-reformist, and goes against the original reasons why LRS was introduced. If the idea is to crack down on untaxed income finding its way overseas – a cumbersome process given that even credit card spends are on the radar anyway – going after individual violators perhaps makes more sense than a sweeping rule change,” it pointed out.

