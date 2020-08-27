e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union health minister to chair meeting on status of southwest monsoon over India

Union health minister to chair meeting on status of southwest monsoon over India

According to the India Meteorological Department’s long-range forecast for the rainfall during the second half (August - September) of the 2020 southwest monsoon, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus 8 per cent.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” the IMD said.
“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” the IMD said. (Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)
         

Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting to “understand the current status of southwest monsoon in the country”.

“Today, I will chair a meeting at the Ministry of Earth Sciences to understand the current status of Southwest Monsoon over India. This year, the monsoon arrived well on time on June 1 and is expected to be normal during the season as predicted by @Indiametdept in April,” he tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s long-range forecast for the rainfall during the second half (August - September) of the 2020 southwest monsoon, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus 8 per cent.

“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” it said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
Indian-origin girl’s social distancing invention wows US
Indian-origin girl’s social distancing invention wows US
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In