Union health minister to chair meeting on status of southwest monsoon over India

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:59 IST

Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting to “understand the current status of southwest monsoon in the country”.

“Today, I will chair a meeting at the Ministry of Earth Sciences to understand the current status of Southwest Monsoon over India. This year, the monsoon arrived well on time on June 1 and is expected to be normal during the season as predicted by @Indiametdept in April,” he tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s long-range forecast for the rainfall during the second half (August - September) of the 2020 southwest monsoon, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus 8 per cent.

“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” it said.