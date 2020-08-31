Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:20 IST

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday morning, two days after the hospital authorities had said that he had recovered from the post-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care.

“The minister was discharged early on Monday morning,” said a hospital official.

“Amit Shah is admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid-19 case. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged soon,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of the media and protocol division, AIIMS, had stated on Saturday.

Shah had been complaining of fatigue and body aches after he had tested negative for the viral infection, according to the hospital authorities.

Shah had tested Covid-19 positive on August 2 and tested negative for the viral disease 12 days later. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-Covid-19 care.

On August 2, he had tweeted, “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.”

The minister had also requested that those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested for SARS-CoV2, which causes the disease.

