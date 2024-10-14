Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union minister Chirag Paswan to get Z category security

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Officials aware of the matter did not share details on the reasons behind the new security detail but confirmed that the CRPF cover was assigned to Paswan on October 10

Union minister of food processing industries Chirag Paswan has been given Z category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials aware of the matter said.

There are different levels of security ranging from X, Y, Y+, Z and Z plus. (PTI file photo)
There are different levels of security ranging from X, Y, Y+, Z and Z plus. (PTI file photo)

Officials aware of the matter did not share details on the reasons behind the new security detail but confirmed that the CRPF cover was assigned to Paswan on October 10.

“The orders to provide the minister with Z category cover came on October 10. His security was earlier handled by SSB. The security category was not Z, which is the second highest. We do not know the reason for this development. Security cover is assigned after central agencies conduct a threat perception assessment. It is reviewed once in six months,” an official said.

Also Read:One nation one election needed: Chirag Paswan

There are different levels of security ranging from X, Y, Y+, Z and Z plus. Security category to ministers could be anything from Y to Z plus.

Z plus is the highest category of security, where there are at least four dozen armed personnel guarding the person round-the-clock along with commandos at the residence, escort vehicles and an ambulance in the convoy. Those with Z and Z plus security provided by the CRPF include former prime ministers, home minister Amit Shah, and prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Under category Z security cover, there will be at least 36 trained commandos from the CRPF along with an escort vehicle. While trained commandos in batches of 10-12 in different shifts, will guard the protectee round-the-clock, around 10 commandos will also be posted at the residence too.

Last year, chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar too was given CRPF’s Z category cover due to threats by separatist groups.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On