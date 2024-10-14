Union minister Chirag Paswan to get Z category security

Union minister of food processing industries Chirag Paswan has been given Z category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials aware of the matter said. There are different levels of security ranging from X, Y, Y+, Z and Z plus. (PTI file photo)

Officials aware of the matter did not share details on the reasons behind the new security detail but confirmed that the CRPF cover was assigned to Paswan on October 10.

“The orders to provide the minister with Z category cover came on October 10. His security was earlier handled by SSB. The security category was not Z, which is the second highest. We do not know the reason for this development. Security cover is assigned after central agencies conduct a threat perception assessment. It is reviewed once in six months,” an official said.

There are different levels of security ranging from X, Y, Y+, Z and Z plus. Security category to ministers could be anything from Y to Z plus.

Z plus is the highest category of security, where there are at least four dozen armed personnel guarding the person round-the-clock along with commandos at the residence, escort vehicles and an ambulance in the convoy. Those with Z and Z plus security provided by the CRPF include former prime ministers, home minister Amit Shah, and prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Under category Z security cover, there will be at least 36 trained commandos from the CRPF along with an escort vehicle. While trained commandos in batches of 10-12 in different shifts, will guard the protectee round-the-clock, around 10 commandos will also be posted at the residence too.

Last year, chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar too was given CRPF’s Z category cover due to threats by separatist groups.