Agartala, Union minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the impact of central flagship schemes in Tripura's Unkoti district. Union minister reviews central flagship schemes in Tripura's Unakoti district

The union minister of state for youth affairs and sports held a review meeting with key officials of the district administration in Kailashahar to review the implementation of central schemes.

At the meeting, Khadse deliberated with public representatives and officials on the progress across sectors such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

She said Unakoti district has demonstrated remarkable strides in implementtion of various central sponsored schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana , Jal Jeevan Mission, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana , under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana , PM Kishan and Individual Household Latrines .

Under MGNREGS, the district has generated 4.71 lakh person-days against a projected 5.68 lakh, indicating sustained employment, with 93 ideal "Amrit Sarovar" water bodies completed, the union minister was informed.

Despite comprehensive progress, Khadse highlighted key areas for intensified focus on continued emphasis on border security and management, including resilient infrastructure development, especially after flood damage to fencing.

She recommended a focused approach to eco-tourism development, leveraging Unakoti's unique heritage and natural beauty, while improving tourist amenities.

Khadse also laid emphasis on boosting agricultural productivity by adopting innovative practices, climate-resilient farming, and widespread scheme adoption to bridge the food grain production gap.

The union minister also stressed that targeted skill development for employability programmes aligned with local economic opportunities like bamboo and rubber are crucial to enhance youth employability and reduce migration.

For improving educational infrastructure, she advised inspecting school toilet facilities and constructing essential boundary walls for improved safety and environment.

She affirmed that with the central government's support, Unakoti will make a transition from an "aspirational" to an "inspirational" district, contributing significantly to the vision of a 'viksit Bharat'.

Tripura's Youth Affairs & Sports Tinku Roy and MP Kriti Devi Debbarman were present at the review meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.