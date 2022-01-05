Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union minister Shantanu Thakur quits Bengal BJP WhatsApp groups

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have been focussing on the Namasudra vote bank, which includes the Matuas.
Thakur is associated with the All India Matua Mahasangha, an influential Matua community body. (HT Photo/File)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Union minister Shantanu Thakur has quit the WhatsApp groups of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit, saying he had become redundant and therefore left them. “I will not say anything now. I will act when time is right,” Thakur told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, at least nine legislators quit the party’s WhatsApp group for lawmakers after the state unit was reshuffled and new district presidents were appointed.

Thakur is associated with the All India Matua Mahasangha, an influential Matua community body. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have been focussing on the Namasudra vote bank, which includes the Matuas.

Thakur has spoken out multiple times over the delay in the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to fast-track citizenship process for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In 2021, he was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers.

