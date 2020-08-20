e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

The politician from Rajasthan announced the news on his Twitter handle.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19.(AP Photo)
         

Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was tested positive for Covid-19, and admitted to a hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The politician from Rajasthan announced the news on his Twitter handle.

 

At least four union ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, including union home minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Shripad Naik. Amit Shah has been admitted again in AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache after being tested negative for the virus.

Also read| AIIMS post-Covid care: Home minister Amit Shah’s condition is stable

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India went up to over 2.8 million on Thursday morning, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 69,652 fresh cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. With 977 deaths in a day, the toll went up to 53,866 in India.

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi government allows restaurants to serve liquor
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi government allows restaurants to serve liquor
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In