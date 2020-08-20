Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:57 IST

Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was tested positive for Covid-19, and admitted to a hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The politician from Rajasthan announced the news on his Twitter handle.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

At least four union ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, including union home minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Shripad Naik. Amit Shah has been admitted again in AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache after being tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India went up to over 2.8 million on Thursday morning, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 69,652 fresh cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. With 977 deaths in a day, the toll went up to 53,866 in India.