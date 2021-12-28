Unlike Opposition, BJP is focussed on inclusive growth: PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla/Mandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at political opponents and said the Bharatiya Janata Party was focussed on inclusive development while opposition parties were mired in dynastic politics and selfish family interests.

Speaking in Himachal Pradesh after inaugurating a raft of projects, Modi tweaked his party’s poll slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all) and extolled the benefits of the BJP’s double-engine government, a reference to the party being in power both in the state and at the Centre.

Modi said there were two models of governance in the country: “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas (inclusive development, everyone’s trust and effort)” and “khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth and parivar ka vikas (self interest, familial interest and family’s development)”.

“Working on the first model, the Himachal Pradesh government not only implemented various schemes for the welfare of people of the state but also expanded Centre-sponsored schemes,” he said, adding the hill state also outperformed other states in vaccinating its adult population against Covid-19.

He said the other model was about self-interest and vote bank. “This could be checked from vaccination data of the states where they are running a government.”

The proponents of the second model made Himachal Pradesh wait for decades, he said. “That is why, Atal Tunnel was delayed which was completed by us. Similarly, Renuka Dam was also delayed for three decades.”

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, however, termed Modi’s remarks as “rhetoric”.

“Congress is the party that fought for independence of the country. Our leaders have laid their life for nation. All this rhetoric is meaningless,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls late next year and the BJP faced some reverses in recent bypolls to three assembly seats and the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Monday also marked four years of the Jai Ram Thakur government.

Modi praised the Himachal Pradesh government for “valiantly fighting” the pandemic while ensuring that the pace of development remained unaffected.

“Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and simultaneously made sure that development works don’t stop,” he said.

On Monday, the prime minister inaugurated 111MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) constructed with an outlay of ₹2,081.60 crore and laid the foundation stones of the Renukaji Dam Project ( ₹6,946 crore), 210MW Luhri Stage-I ( ₹1,811 crore) and 66MW Dhaulasidh Power Project ( ₹688 crore). He also presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth ₹28,197 crore in the state.

Clad in a traditional Himachali cap, Modi stressed that ease of living was a priority of his government.

“Our ease of living model is helping conservation of environment and the new hydropower projects, of which inauguration or foundation stones were laid today, is one step forward towards a climate-friendly new India,” he said.

“The whole world is praising India for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment by making full use of every resource of renewable energy.”

He said India has achieved 40% installed electricity from non-fossil resources, which was set for 2030, which reflects the rapid pace at which India is working in this direction.

“India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself,” said Modi.

Congratulating CM Thakur, Modi said despite cold weather conditions, the crowd at the rally showed that the people were satisfied with the achievements of the state government.

Modi said he had an emotional relation with the land and mountains of Himachal Pradesh that played a key role in giving a direction to his life. He added that the government was alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic.

“Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management,” he said, urging tourists to help keep Himachal Pradesh clean and plastic-free.

Stating that Himachal Pradesh had a vast potential for industrial development, Modi said the government was focusing on food processing, farming, pharma sector and tourism sector.

“Government is promoting the food sector while lakhs of Himachal farmers have already adopted chemical-free natural farming,” he said, while urging farmers from other states to emulate their Himachal brethren. “If India is today called the pharmacy of the world, Himachal is the force behind it,” Modi said.