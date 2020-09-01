Unlock 4 begins: Here’s a look at everything that has changed from September 1

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 10:53 IST

The fourth phase of the relaxations in Covid-19 curbs came into effect from Tuesday (September 1). Called Unlock 4, this phase seeks to bring the normal life across the country to pre-coronavirus levels.

In the guidelines announced for Unlock 4, the Centre has allowed resumption of metro services and cancelling the requirements for e-passes for inter-district travel.

Schools and colleges too will remain closed. The Centre has asked the state governments to not enforce lockdown without prior consultation. But, some state governments have taken to extend the existing curbs.

For example, the Delhi government on Monday decided to maintain status quo on prohibited activities till September 2 in the national capital.

In an order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said the government reviewed the present Covid-19 situation and it has been considered to continue the restrictions on those activities which are presently not permitted in the city.

While gyms have not been allowed to reopen in the city, weekly markets have been allowed to function on a trial basis till September 6.

Maharashtra, which has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases, lifted restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods, and said e-pass will not be required for undertaking such a journey from September 2.

At the same time, the government said the general lockdown in the state will continue till September 30 as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The state government has also raised attendance in its offices and allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity from September 2, but schools, colleges, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till September 30.

In Tamil Nadu, all the places of worship will open from today. “Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open,” chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

In Odisha, the state government on Monday lifted lockdown restrictions for September and announced its guidelines for Unlock 4. Open air theatres will be allowed to open in the state after September 21. The state government’s order said that no authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below levels outside the containment zones. However, whenever required in the interest of containment of the disease and prevention of the spread of infection, restrictions on mobility, congregation, operation of shops and establishments, offices and other activities may be imposed in consultation with the central government, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said in an order.

The places which will remain closed to the public in Odisha include religious places, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, auditoria and assembly halls. These will remain closed till September 30.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the state government has taken a cautious approach in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of the infection, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Monday.

The order issued by Sinha also said lockdown will be extended in containment zones in West Bengal till September 30.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays, but cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30.

Covid-19 testing will not be mandatory for all those wishing to enter Goa from September 1 and the bars-restaurants can open although they will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Uniojn home ministry, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Here’s a look at things allowed by the home ministry during Unlock 4:

• The Delhi Metro is expected to resume its services for public from September 7, in a ‘phased manner’, as per the Union home ministry’s guidelines. Further details on the functioning and usage of the metro by the public will be shared soon in detail. The authorities are working to ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols are in place before the operations resume. The passengers will be undergo thermal scanning before boarding the metro.

• Bars, which have been shut since March, will also open from September 1.

• In a significant directive, the home ministry said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

• The latest guidelines will allow gathering with more number of people. All the social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, though this will come into effect from September 21.

• However, the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights, according to the office of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Schools and colleges will remain closed during the Unlock 4 period. However, students from Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.