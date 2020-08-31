e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Unlock-4: Kolkata Metro may resume services from Sept 8

Unlock-4: Kolkata Metro may resume services from Sept 8

The West Bengal government has also decided to go ahead with a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. This comes just two days after the Union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines said that states shall not impose any lockdown (outside containment zones) without prior consultation of the Centre.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner.
The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The Kolkata Metro, the city’s lifeline, may resume services from September 8, according to a notification issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led administration on Monday.

The West Bengal government has also decided to go ahead with a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. This comes just two days after the Union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines said that states shall not impose any lockdown (outside containment zones) without prior consultation of the Centre.

“The state government’s notification declaring lockdown days was issued following proper protocols,” said a top official of the state government.

The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner.

“We are waiting for the SOP from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Once we receive the SOP, we would discuss with the state government and then work oyt a plan,” said a spokesperson of the Kolkata Metro.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In