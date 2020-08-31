Unlock-4: Kolkata Metro may resume services from Sept 8

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:05 IST

The Kolkata Metro, the city’s lifeline, may resume services from September 8, according to a notification issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led administration on Monday.

The West Bengal government has also decided to go ahead with a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. This comes just two days after the Union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines said that states shall not impose any lockdown (outside containment zones) without prior consultation of the Centre.

“The state government’s notification declaring lockdown days was issued following proper protocols,” said a top official of the state government.

The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner.

“We are waiting for the SOP from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Once we receive the SOP, we would discuss with the state government and then work oyt a plan,” said a spokesperson of the Kolkata Metro.