Unlock 4: Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman temple opens after 165 days

Several devotees queued up outside the temple while following social distancing norms to offer their prayers to the deity.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Chennai
Premises of Meenakshi Amman temple being sanitized, in view of Covid-19, as All places of worship to reopen in the state from today. (ANI)
         

As a part of the new relaxations under Unlock 4, Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai re-opened on Tuesday after 165 days of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Before entering the premises of the shrine, the temperatures of the people were checked and they were provided hand sanitiser.

The children under the age of 10, pregnant women and people above the age of 60 years are not allowed to visit the temple. The devotees are also not allowed to offer any food items to the diety as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“The devotees who come to visit the temple are allowed to enter following the social distancing norm. Coconut, fruits and garlands are not allowed to be taken inside the temple. I am happy that at least we are able to offer our prayers after so many months,” said Ambiga, a devotee.

