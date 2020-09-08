e-paper
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to re-open for visitors from Sept 21

Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to re-open for visitors from Sept 21

According to Basant Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, only 5,000 and 2,500 visitors will be allowed in both the monuments respectively in a day.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 07:40 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agra
As a precautionary measure, the ticket counters will not open and electronic tickets will be provided to the visitors.
As a precautionary measure, the ticket counters will not open and electronic tickets will be provided to the visitors.(Reuters file photo)
         

Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will re-open to the public from September 21 as part of unlock 4, Basant Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI said on Monday.

According to Kumar, only 5,000 and 2,500 visitors will be allowed in both the monuments respectively in a day.

As a precautionary measure, the ticket counters will not open and electronic tickets will be provided to the visitors.

“Taj Mahal and Agra Fort to be opened for visitors from September 21. 5,000 and 2500 visitors to be allowed in Taj Mahal and Agra Fort respectively, in a day. Electronic tickets will be provided as ticket counters will not open,” Basant Kumar told ANI.

The monuments have been closed to the public since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to combat the pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 61,625 active cases in Uttar Pradesh with 3,920 deaths so far.

