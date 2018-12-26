Unnao gang-rape case: FIR filed against survivor, two family members on allegations of forgery

In a major twist to the Unnao rape case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, a first information report (FIR) listing charges of fraud, forgery and tampering with documents to frame innocent people has been registered against the victim, her mother and uncle.

The FIR was registered at Unnao’s Makhi police station on Sunday, December 23, following directions from a local court on a petition filed by Haripal Singh, whose son Shubham Singh and wife Shashi Singh were also accused in the FIR lodged in connection with the rape.

The mother and son, along with BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and eight others, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and have been in jail since April.

The court directed Unnao police to register the FIR on the complaint of Haripal Singh after considering some crucial facts mentioned in his application. Inspector of Makhi police station Dinesh Chandra Mishra confirmed the FIR had been registered against the girl, her mother and uncle on the court’s directive and a probe was underway.

Singh mentioned in his application that the woman reported to have been raped by Sengar had had an affair with a person whom he identified as Awadhesh Tewari and eloped with him in September last year.

He alleged her family members started pressuring his wife Shashi to get their son Shubham married to the woman when she returned. The complainant said the woman’s family falsely framed his wife and son when they spurned marriage. He also alleged that the family also prepared a forged school certificate with a false date of birth to prove the woman was a minor. He said the certificate presented by the family bore signatures of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Rae Bareli and principal of the school where she reportedly studied. He said the BSA and the principal denied having signed the certificate presented by the family to the investigation agency.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 23:46 IST