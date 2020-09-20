e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Beginning of unprecedented era in agriculture sector: Amit Shah hails farm bills, says ‘MSP will remain’

Beginning of unprecedented era in agriculture sector: Amit Shah hails farm bills, says ‘MSP will remain’

In a series of tweets, Shah also applauded PM Modi and said that passage of the bills show his unwavering determination to strengthen India’s agriculture sector.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah(File photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the passage of two farm bills in Rajya Sabha, calling it the beginning of an “unprecedented era towards the development of agriculture sector”.

In a series of tweets, Shah also applauded PM Modi and said that passage of the bills show his unwavering determination to strengthen India’s agriculture sector.

“The passage of two important bills related to agriculture in Parliament today shows PM Narendra Modi’s unwavering determination towards the development of our farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector. This is the beginning of an unprecedented era of development in India’s agricultural sector,” the BJP leader wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two bills -- Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The government says that these bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments. During the farm bills debate in the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) today, a lot of ruckus and uproar took place as several Opposition parties raised strong objection against the bills.

Slamming the lawmakers, Shah further said, “For decades, people who took farmers’ votes and kept them in darkness and poverty, are again trying to provoke and mislead them by opposing the biggest decision in the interest of farmers.I assure the farmer brothers that if anyone thinks for your interests, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“These agrarian reforms by the Modi government will free our farmer brothers from the clutches of middlemen who kill their profits, and will also play a positive role in increasing their income by selling their produce anywhere and getting the right price for it. Even after this decision, the system of MSP (Minimum Support Price) will remain and government procurement will also continue,” he further tweeted.

tags
top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In