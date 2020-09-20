Beginning of unprecedented era in agriculture sector: Amit Shah hails farm bills, says ‘MSP will remain’

india

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the passage of two farm bills in Rajya Sabha, calling it the beginning of an “unprecedented era towards the development of agriculture sector”.

In a series of tweets, Shah also applauded PM Modi and said that passage of the bills show his unwavering determination to strengthen India’s agriculture sector.

“The passage of two important bills related to agriculture in Parliament today shows PM Narendra Modi’s unwavering determination towards the development of our farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector. This is the beginning of an unprecedented era of development in India’s agricultural sector,” the BJP leader wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two bills -- Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The government says that these bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments. During the farm bills debate in the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) today, a lot of ruckus and uproar took place as several Opposition parties raised strong objection against the bills.

Slamming the lawmakers, Shah further said, “For decades, people who took farmers’ votes and kept them in darkness and poverty, are again trying to provoke and mislead them by opposing the biggest decision in the interest of farmers.I assure the farmer brothers that if anyone thinks for your interests, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“These agrarian reforms by the Modi government will free our farmer brothers from the clutches of middlemen who kill their profits, and will also play a positive role in increasing their income by selling their produce anywhere and getting the right price for it. Even after this decision, the system of MSP (Minimum Support Price) will remain and government procurement will also continue,” he further tweeted.